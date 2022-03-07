STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra Minister​ Nawab Malik's arrest as per law: ED, urges Bombay HC to dismiss his habeas corpus plea

Nawab Malik was arrested by the ED on February 23 in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

Published: 07th March 2022 10:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 10:42 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday urged the Bombay High Court to dismiss the habeas corpus (law writ issued to bring a party before a court or judge) petition filed by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik challenging his arrest by the anti-money laundering agency, saying his arrest was as per law.

In the affidavit filed before a bench led by Justice PB Varale, the ED denied Malik's allegations that he was arrested illegally and that his arrest was "politically motivated."

The ED said that it was also probing Malik in "two more cases related to D-Company".

Malik was arrested by the ED on February 23 in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

In its preliminary reply affidavit filed before the high court, the ED said that it was also probing Malik in "two more cases related to D-Company".

The ED further submitted that it was a "responsible and independent agency" and that in arresting Malik, it had acted in "conformity with the law."

The ED had claimed that Malik used to introduce fake tenants on properties bought with money belonging to Dawood Ibrahim to reduce the registration value of the land.

On Monday, a special court in the city sent Malik to judicial custody after his custody period with the ED ended.

Following his arrest, Malik filed a habeas corpus plea in the HC through senior advocate Amit Desai.

He challenged his arrest and sought his immediate release.

Desai mentioned the plea and sought an urgent hearing before the high court on Monday but the bench scheduled the matter for further hearing for Tuesday due to paucity of time.

As per the ED's affidavit signed by Niraj Kumar, Assistant Director, ED, "Malik's active involvement in terror funding” was linked to a land deal in 1999 with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's sister.

The ED said that it had eyewitness' accounts and other evidence to support its claims.

The agency further said that the offence of money laundering was a continuing offence, and a grave one at that.

Therefore, applying the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against Malik, even retrospectively, was in accordance with the law.

"In the light of the above-stated submissions, it is humbly prayed that this court be pleased to dismiss this writ petition," the affidavit reads.

"The petition is not only not maintainable, but also a tactic by the petitioner (Malik) to derail the investigation," it reads.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nawab Malik Maharashtra Nawab Malik Arrest Bombay HC Bombay High Court
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp