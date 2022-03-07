STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pakistani drone carrying suspected contraband shot down by BSF in Punjab 

The quadcopter was detected around 3 am after troops heard a humming sound.

Published: 07th March 2022 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Drone

Drone image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Pakistani drone carrying over 4 kgs of suspected contraband was shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the international border in Punjab's Ferozpur sector on Monday, an official said.

The quadcopter was detected around 3 am after troops heard a humming sound.

They illuminated the area with "para bombs" to aim at the drone, a BSF spokesperson said.

He said a small green coloured bag was attached to the drone and it contained four packets in yellow wrappings and one small packet in a black wrapping.

The gross weight of the suspected contraband item is about 4.17 kgs, with packing material, and the packet wrapped in black weighs about 250 grams, the spokesperson said.

The drone's model is DJI Matrice 300 RTX.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Border Security Force India-Pakistan Border Drone BSF
India Matters
Former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramakrishna. (File Photo)
CBI to produce former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna in local Special court
Disha Mannur
Meet Disha Mannur: Belagavi’s daughter-in-law flies Air India's Ukraine evacuation flight 
A militia man stands at a checkpoint set up on a road heading to the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
'Don't break our hopes': Indian students at Ukraine continue to face hardships as fighting gets intense
Fund was collected from the villagers and the bridge was erected by investing nearly Rs one lakh. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand villagers build bridge through crowdfunding to make educational institutes reachable for kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp