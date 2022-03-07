STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi speaks to Putin; seeks safe evacuation of Indians from Ukraine's Sumy at earliest

In phone talks that lasted for 50 minutes, Modi also urged Putin to hold direct talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in addition to the ongoing negotiations between their teams.

Published: 07th March 2022 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

From left, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia President Vladimir Putin

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and conveyed to him the importance of the safe evacuation of Indian citizens from war-torn Ukraine's Sumy at the earliest, official sources said.

Around 700 Indian students are stranded in Sumy amid intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops.

The prime minister also appreciated the announcement of ceasefire and establishment of humanitarian corridors in parts of Ukraine, including in Sumy, they said.

Earlier, Russian authorities said it would begin a ceasefire on Monday and open "humanitarian corridors" in key Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Kharkiv and Sumy.

In phone talks that lasted for 50 minutes, Modi also urged Putin to hold direct talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in addition to the ongoing negotiations between their teams, the sources said.

They said the two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine, adding that Putin briefed Modi on the status of negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian teams.

It was the third telephonic conversation between the two leaders after the military conflict began in Ukraine 11 days back.

