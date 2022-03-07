Priyanka Gandhi arrives in Jaipur to discuss post-poll scenario with Gehlot

By PTI

JAIPUR: Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived here on Monday to discuss post-poll scenarios ahead of assembly election results on March 10.

Gandhi, accompanied by the party leader Rajeev Shukla, reached the Jaipur airport where she was received by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra.

Party sources said she will hold discussions with the chief minister about post-poll scenario in the five states.

From the airport, Gandhi left for the hotel with Gehlot and others.