STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Putin is not a human': Ukrainian married to a Kashmiri worried for kin, spending sleepless nights

Olesia Mazur has already lost one of her close friends in the Russian bombing and is concerned about the safety of her family members back home. 

Published: 07th March 2022 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

A woman carried by Ukrainian soldiers crosses an improvised path while fleeing the town of Irpin, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Russian invasion of Ukraine is giving sleepless nights to a Ukrainian woman married to a Kashmiri.

Olesia Mazur has already lost one of her close friends in the Russian bombing and is concerned about the safety of her family members back home. 

She, however, has refused to appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war.

“I don’t want to make any appeal to Putin. He is not a human. I will instead appeal to the people and mothers of Russia to force their government to stop the war,” said Olesia, who is married to Bilal Ahmad and has been living with her in-laws at Madoora, Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The couple has two kids. 

Olesia, who hails from Zhytomyr, which is situated west of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, had married Bilal, who was working in a Kashmir handicraft showroom in Goa, in 2014.

“I can’t sleep because I don’t know what will happen during the night in Ukraine. My parents and grandmother are old,  they can’t move out in case the war escalates,” Olesia said.

She said the first thing she does in the morning is to phone her parents.

“I call them many times a day to know about the situation."

Her husband said ever since the war started, Olesia has been disturbed.

“She talks less, eats little, remains glued to TV.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Olesia Mazur Ukraine Crisis Ukraine War
India Matters
Former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramakrishna. (File Photo)
CBI to produce former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna in local Special court
Disha Mannur
Meet Disha Mannur: Belagavi’s daughter-in-law flies Air India's Ukraine evacuation flight 
A militia man stands at a checkpoint set up on a road heading to the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
'Don't break our hopes': Indian students at Ukraine continue to face hardships as fighting gets intense
Fund was collected from the villagers and the bridge was erected by investing nearly Rs one lakh. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand villagers build bridge through crowdfunding to make educational institutes reachable for kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp