'Putin is not a human': Ukrainian married to a Kashmiri worried for kin, spending sleepless nights

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Russian invasion of Ukraine is giving sleepless nights to a Ukrainian woman married to a Kashmiri.

Olesia Mazur has already lost one of her close friends in the Russian bombing and is concerned about the safety of her family members back home.

She, however, has refused to appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war.

“I don’t want to make any appeal to Putin. He is not a human. I will instead appeal to the people and mothers of Russia to force their government to stop the war,” said Olesia, who is married to Bilal Ahmad and has been living with her in-laws at Madoora, Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The couple has two kids.

Olesia, who hails from Zhytomyr, which is situated west of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, had married Bilal, who was working in a Kashmir handicraft showroom in Goa, in 2014.

“I can’t sleep because I don’t know what will happen during the night in Ukraine. My parents and grandmother are old, they can’t move out in case the war escalates,” Olesia said.

She said the first thing she does in the morning is to phone her parents.

“I call them many times a day to know about the situation."

Her husband said ever since the war started, Olesia has been disturbed.

“She talks less, eats little, remains glued to TV.”