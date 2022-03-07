STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Robbers decamp with gold, cash from industrialist's home in Nashik

A case was registered at the Satpur police station and further investigation was underway, the police said.

Published: 07th March 2022 11:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 11:12 PM   |  A+A-

Robbery, burglary

For representational purposes

By PTI

NASHIK: Armed robbers decamped with 400 to 500 gram of gold, Rs 2 lakh in cash and some other valuables from the house of an industrialist after threatening his family members in Nashik suburb of Satpur on late Monday morning, police said.

The daylight robbery created panic in this North Maharashtra city.

According to the police, industrialist Baburao Nagargoje left his house at around 10.15 am and 45 minutes later, a gang of robbers, numbering four to five, barged into his home.

The robbers threatened his wife, two daughters-in-law and grandson with a knife and other weapons, tied them in the house and decamped with 400 to 500 gm of gold, Rs 2 lakh in cash, mobile phones and other some valuables, they said.

A case was registered at the Satpur police station and further investigation was underway, the police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nashik Nashik Crime
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp