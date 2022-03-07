TMC names Bengal Minister Manas Bhunia as its Meghalaya in-charge, another senior leader to look after Tripura unit

By PTI

KOLKATA: The TMC, which is trying to cement its base in the northeast, on Monday tasked three of its senior leaders with the responsibility of managing the party's affairs in two states.

In a statement, the party said that MLA and senior cabinet minister Manas Bhunia has been appointed as the in-charge of its Meghalaya unit with immediate effect.

TMC-controlled Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation chairman Sabyasachi Dutta was named the co-in charge of the Meghalaya unit.

Dutta, who had switched over to the BJP from the TMC in 2019, rejoined the Mamata Banerjee-led camp after the 2021 assembly elections.

Another state-level leader and former minister Rajib Banerjee, who had unsuccessfully contested the last assembly polls on a BJP ticket and returned to the TMC after the party's thumping victory, has been named as the state in-charge of TMC Tripura unit, the statement added.

In a massive jolt to the opposition Congress in Meghalaya, 12 of its 17 MLAs, led by former chief minister Mukul Sangma, joined the TMC last November.

The party had also been trying to gain foothold in Goa, where elections were held last month, and the results would be announced on March 10.

Several senior Congress leaders, including former chief minister Luizinho Faleiro, joined the TMC in the western state ahead of the assembly polls there.