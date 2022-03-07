Trouble for Nitish? Number of jobless youth continues to rise in Bihar

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: The list of job seekers in Bihar is getting longer day by day.

A total of 2.67 lakh unemployed youth from the state have got themselves registered with the national career service portal in the last 10 months.

The number of registered jobless youth in the period is four times higher than the figures during the corresponding periods in the last five years.

Notably, 222 transgenders have also applied for jobs this year.

A whopping 13.72 lakh unemployed Bihar youth have registered themselves for jobs since the portal was launched in the financial year 2015-16.

According to statics available with the state labour resources department, the highest — 63,524 applicants — number of youths registered with the portal in October last year.

The list, however, didn’t contain the names of students pursing professional courses.

Officials, however, attributed the reason for rise in the number of job aspirants to influx of residents returning to the state from abroad and other states due to the pandemic.