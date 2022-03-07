STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Trouble for Nitish? Number of jobless youth continues to rise in Bihar

A total of 2.67 lakh unemployed youth from the state have got themselves registered with the national career service portal in the last 10 months.

Published: 07th March 2022 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: The list of job seekers in Bihar is getting longer day by day. 

A total of 2.67 lakh unemployed youth from the state have got themselves registered with the national career service portal in the last 10 months.

The number of registered jobless youth in the period is four times higher than the figures during the corresponding periods in the last five years.

Notably, 222 transgenders have also applied for jobs this year.

A whopping 13.72 lakh unemployed Bihar youth have registered themselves for jobs since the portal was launched in the financial year 2015-16.

According to statics available with the state labour resources department, the highest — 63,524 applicants — number of youths registered with the portal in October last year. 

The list, however, didn’t contain the names of students pursing professional courses.

Officials, however, attributed the reason for rise in the number of job aspirants to influx of residents returning to the state from abroad and other states due to the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitish Kumar
India Matters
Former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramakrishna. (File Photo)
CBI to produce former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna in local Special court
Disha Mannur
Meet Disha Mannur: Belagavi’s daughter-in-law flies Air India's Ukraine evacuation flight 
A militia man stands at a checkpoint set up on a road heading to the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
'Don't break our hopes': Indian students at Ukraine continue to face hardships as fighting gets intense
Fund was collected from the villagers and the bridge was erected by investing nearly Rs one lakh. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand villagers build bridge through crowdfunding to make educational institutes reachable for kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp