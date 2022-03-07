STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ukraine-Russia war: Indian student who was shot in Kyiv arrives in Delhi on IAF flight

On February 27, 31-year-old Harjot Singh, along with his two friends, boarded a cab for the western Ukrainian city of Lviv in a bid to escape Kyiv.

Published: 07th March 2022 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

An Indian Embassy driver successfully transferred Harjot over 700 km from Kyiv to Bodomierz border under dangers of shelling and constraints.

An Indian Embassy driver successfully transferred Harjot over 700 km from Kyiv to Bodomierz border under dangers of shelling and constraints. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An IAF flight carrying Indian student Harjot Singh, who was shot in Ukrainian capital Kyiv a few days ago, landed at the Hindon airbase here on Monday evening, officials said.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh and around 200 Indians, mainly students, also returned to India on the flight that landed at 6.15 pm, they said.

V K Singh was in Poland to facilitate the evacuation of students.

The Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive.

Indian citizens stuck in Ukraine are being airlifted once they cross to neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

On February 27, 31-year-old Harjot Singh, along with his two friends, boarded a cab for the western Ukrainian city of Lviv in a bid to escape Kyiv.

He was shot four times, including in his chest.

Harjot Singh's family in Delhi had told PTI on Sunday that they were "very, very happy" that he was returning and were eagerly awaiting his arrival.

The Ministry of External Affairs had on Friday announced that the government would bear medical expenses of Harjot Singh.

On March 1, medical student Naveen SG from Karnataka was killed in shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv when he ventured out to buy food for himself and his peers.

Eight flights with more than 1,500 Indians will operate from Ukraine's neighbouring countries to India on Monday, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine crisis Harjot Singh Ukraine evacuation Indian shot Kyiv
India Matters
Former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramakrishna. (File Photo)
CBI to produce former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna in local Special court
Disha Mannur
Meet Disha Mannur: Belagavi’s daughter-in-law flies Air India's Ukraine evacuation flight 
A militia man stands at a checkpoint set up on a road heading to the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
'Don't break our hopes': Indian students at Ukraine continue to face hardships as fighting gets intense
Fund was collected from the villagers and the bridge was erected by investing nearly Rs one lakh. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand villagers build bridge through crowdfunding to make educational institutes reachable for kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp