STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amarinder Singh's daughter Jai Inder Kaur​ appointed AIJMS's Punjab women wing chief

Amarinder Singh's daughter Jai Inder Kaur has been appointed as the new president of the Punjab women wing of the All India Jat Maha Sabha.

Published: 08th March 2022 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's daughter Jai Inder Kaur​

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's daughter Jai Inder Kaur​ (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh's daughter Jai Inder Kaur has been appointed as the new president of the Punjab women wing of the All India Jat Maha Sabha (AIJMS).

A spokesperson of the AIJMS on Tuesday said given her experience in public life, Kaur will take the organisation to new heights and work for the upliftment of society.

The 56-year-old Kaur replaced Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu was appointed to this post last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amarinder Singh AIJMS All India Jat Maha Sabha Punjab Jai Inder Kaur
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp