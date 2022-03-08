Amarinder Singh's daughter Jai Inder Kaur​ appointed AIJMS's Punjab women wing chief

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh's daughter Jai Inder Kaur has been appointed as the new president of the Punjab women wing of the All India Jat Maha Sabha (AIJMS).

A spokesperson of the AIJMS on Tuesday said given her experience in public life, Kaur will take the organisation to new heights and work for the upliftment of society.

The 56-year-old Kaur replaced Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu was appointed to this post last year.