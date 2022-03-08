BJP's performance will exceed exit polls projections: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said the BJP's electoral performance would exceed exit poll projections, the most of which have given the party a comfortable majority in the state.

"Most of the exit polls have given the party a majority. Some have given us 43 seats, some 45 and others 47. But we will exceed these projections when the results are announced. We will return to power with a thumping majority," Dhami told reporters here.

He said the party had set itself a target of winning more than sixty seats in Uttarakhand this time and it still has that goal in mind.

Recording a landslide victory, the BJP had won 57 seats in the 70-member House in the 2017 Uttarakhand assembly elections, confining the Congress to 11 seats.

Matching the party's performance this time is one of the biggest challenges for Chief Minister Dhami.

"We know people have given their stamp of approval on the development work carried out in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Dhami said.

"People have voted for further development of the road and rail infrastructure in Uttarakhand and the BJP's vision of making it one of the leading states in the country by 2025," he said.

Asked if he would be the chief minister again, Dhami said he is an ordinary party worker and was given the task of running the state.

He said he tried his best to do it.

"I have always done what my party has asked me to do and will always do what it asks me to do in future," he said.