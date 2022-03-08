STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bride stages sit-in outside groom's house as he failed to turn up for marriage: Rajasthan Police

Police are waiting for Arun Kumar to be discharged from the hospital to question him on the failed marriage, the SP said.

Published: 08th March 2022 10:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 10:18 PM   |  A+A-

Marriage

For representational purposes

By PTI

JAIPUR: A young woman who was to be married to an Army man last week has sat on a dharna outside the residence of her would-be in-laws, continuing the sit-in for the second day on Tuesday in Bharatpur district, police said.

The woman resorted to the unusual protest after the man she was slated to be married on March 4 failed to turn up at her residence along with the ‘barat', prompting her father to lodge a case of cheating and breach of trust against the groom's father.

The case was lodged at the Mathura Gate police station, while the woman continues sitting on dharna at the groom's house at Prince Nagar here, Bhartapur's Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said.

While the groom's father has been arrested on the complaint of the girl's father, the girl continues her sit-in, demanding to talk to Army man Arun Kumar, who has got himself admitted to a military hospital in Mathura, Singh said.

Police are waiting for Kumar to be discharged from the hospital to question him on the failed marriage, the SP said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Police Rajasthan 
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp