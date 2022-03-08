Bride stages sit-in outside groom's house as he failed to turn up for marriage: Rajasthan Police

By PTI

JAIPUR: A young woman who was to be married to an Army man last week has sat on a dharna outside the residence of her would-be in-laws, continuing the sit-in for the second day on Tuesday in Bharatpur district, police said.

The woman resorted to the unusual protest after the man she was slated to be married on March 4 failed to turn up at her residence along with the ‘barat', prompting her father to lodge a case of cheating and breach of trust against the groom's father.

The case was lodged at the Mathura Gate police station, while the woman continues sitting on dharna at the groom's house at Prince Nagar here, Bhartapur's Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said.

While the groom's father has been arrested on the complaint of the girl's father, the girl continues her sit-in, demanding to talk to Army man Arun Kumar, who has got himself admitted to a military hospital in Mathura, Singh said.

Police are waiting for Kumar to be discharged from the hospital to question him on the failed marriage, the SP said.