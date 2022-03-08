Centre's education reforms in tune with national values and goals: PM Modi at ThinkEdu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Centre's education reforms are in tune with national values and national goals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

"Through inclusive education, our vision is to empower our youth and make them future-ready," Modi affirmed in his message to the tenth edition of ThinkEdu, the annual Education Conclave of The New Indian Express.

Describing the theme of the conclave "Remaking India, Asserting Bharat" as 'remarkable', Modi said it "reflects our commitment to take India to newer heights of excellence. The collective brainstorming by the gathering of students, academics, professionals and students at the conclave will lead to a practical roadmap to further expand and strengthen the education sector," wishing all success for the conclave.

Modi noted that education aids in personality building and character development. "Our focus is on universalisation of quality education. Through policy-based and participation-based approaches, our indefatigable efforts have focused on transforming the education sector," he added.

Digital technology has enabled the holding of regular classes during the pandemic. Measures like e-Vidya, One Class One Channel and digital labs are creating an education infrastructure that will go a long way in helping the youth of the country. The National Digital University, announced in this year's Union Budget, is another innovative step aimed at ensuring access to high-quality higher education, Modi pointed out.

"As we celebrate Amrit Mahotsav of our independence, we are tireless in our efforts to make the nation self-reliant in every sector. The mantra of new India is 'Compete and Conquer,' he noted.