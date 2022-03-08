STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IMD issues yellow alert for thunderstorms in parts of Gujarat, MP, Maharashtra

Isolated light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (are) very likely to continue over Maharashtra, Gujarat, east Rajasthan, and west Madhya Pradesh during March 8-10.

Published: 08th March 2022 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Thunderstorm, lightning

Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow' alert, forecasting thunderstorms in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra for the next two days.

According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC), the wind confluence and a trough in easterlies run from the southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast to the Konkan coast in lower tropospheric levels.

“Under the influence of these weather systems, isolated light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (are) very likely to continue over Maharashtra, Gujarat, east Rajasthan, and west Madhya Pradesh during March 8-10,” it said.

“Isolated hailstorm (is) very likely over north-central Maharashtra on March 8 and 9 and adjoining Marathwada on March 9,” the IMD said.

According to the Mumbai-based Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Palghar, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri could witness thunderstorm activity, lightning, moderate rain and gusty storm over the next two days.

Mumbai could very likely witness light rain and thunderstorms over the next two days, the RMC added.

The IMD issues four colour-coded warnings - green, yellow, orange and red - based on the intensity of any weather condition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMD Gujarat thunderstorm MP Thunderstorms Maharashtra Thunderstorm India Meteorological Department
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp