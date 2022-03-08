STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India, China to hold 15th round of border talks on Friday

The two sides will hold the next round at the Chushul Moldo meeting point in Ladakh on Friday to end the 22-month standoff at the remaining friction areas.

Published: 08th March 2022 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

India China flag

India and China flags (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India and China will hold the 15th round of high-level military talks on Friday to resolve issues related to remaining friction areas in eastern Ladakh, sources in the defence establishment said on Tuesday.

The talks till now have resulted in the resolution of issues in the North and South Bank of Pangong Tso, Galwan and Gogra Hot Spring areas. There was, however, no fresh breakthrough in the 14th round of the dialogue that took place on January 12 this year.

The two sides will hold the next round at the Chushul Moldo meeting point in Ladakh on Friday to end the 22-month standoff at the remaining friction areas, according to the sources.

Recent statements by both sides to find a mutually acceptable solution have been encouraging and positive in nature, they noted.

The eastern Ladakh border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake area.

Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

