Indian Embassy evacuates 52 Indian sailors stranded at Port of Mykolaiv

The evacuation of the remaining 23 sailors would be attempted on Tuesday.

Published: 08th March 2022 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Guided-missile destroyer USS Cole is seen as its sailors transfer control of a stateless fishing vessel to the Yemen Coast Guard in the Gulf of Oman, Jan. 21, 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian mission in Ukraine on Tuesday said it has evacuated 52 out of the 75 Indian sailors stranded at the Port of Mykolaiv in the war-hit nation.

It also said that the evacuation of the remaining 23 sailors would be attempted on Tuesday.

"Mission intervened to evacuate 75 Indian sailors stranded in Mykolaiv Port. Yesterday buses arranged by Mission evacuated total of 57 sailors including 2 Lebanese & 3 Syrians," the Indian Embassy in Ukraine said in a tweet.

"Route constraints precluded evacuation of balance 23 sailors. The mission is attempting their evacuation today," it said.

India has brought back over 17,100 of its nationals in 83 flights under "Operation Ganga", which was launched on February 26 following Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

