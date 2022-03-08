STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian students stranded in Ukraine's Sumy are on their way home: MEA

Flights under Operation Ganga are being prepared to bring back stranded students in the city of Sumy, Ukraine.

Published: 08th March 2022 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

Indian students of Sumy State University line up for evacuation on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian students stranded in Sumy in Ukraine are on their way back home. 

"We are happy to inform that we have been able to move out all Indian students from Sumy. They are currently en route to Poltava, from where they will board trains to Western Ukraine. Flights under Operation Ganga are being prepared to bring them back home,’’ tweeted MEA spokesman Arindam Bagchi.

The evacuation of over 21,000 Indians from Ukraine has been done meticulously with war-like precision and the rest is for all to see.

"Flights under Operation Ganga are being prepared to bring them home," he added.

Diplomatic efforts have paved the way for the evacuation of all Indian citizens from war-torn Ukraine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had three telephonic conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin since the outbreak of the conflict and also with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Ukraine evacuated 75 Indian sailors stranded in Mykolaiv Port. Buses were arranged by India evacuated a total of 57 sailors, including two Lebanese and three Syrians. Route constraints precluded evacuation of balance 23 sailors and attempts are being made to evacuate them today (Tuesday), says MEA.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian embassy in Kyiv issued an advisory urging all Indians in other parts of Ukraine to use this humanitarian corridor and evacuate using any means of available transport.

