Lakshadweep student trolled for video of situation on ground in war zone in Ukraine

In the video, the student is seen walking with food in his hand. He was saying that the kind of suffering he is facing is beyond description.

Published: 08th March 2022 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the central square following shelling of the City Hall building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (Photo | AP)

A view of the central square following shelling of the City Hall building in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A student from Lakshadweep pursuing MBBS in Ukraine was trolled online for putting up videos of his experience in the war-torn country.

Aousaf Hussain, a fourth-year student of Kharkiv National Medical University, was criticised by persons from Kerala and Lakshadweep for going out and getting food for his friends who are living in a bunker in Kharkiv.

The trolls attacked him for walking in the war zone, eating and taking videos of soldiers.

“Will someone contact the Indian embassy? What discussions are they having at this point of time? I don’t understand why they are wasting time on discussions”.

After the trolling, Aousaf went into depression. His mother was also hospitalised and had to be kept under observation.

According to his friends, Aousaf had stepped out of the shelter to get food because none of them had eaten anything that day.

“Shawarma was the only food available nearby. After packing the food for his friends, he was rushing back. Because he was hungry, he started eating his share,” said his friend Shana M Shaji.

In the video, Aousaf is also seen saying that he was stopped by some soldiers for shooting videos.

They did not come in an army vehicle, but a car. They asked him to delete the video. He thought he was going to be killed, but somehow managed to escape from the scene.

According to Afsal Husain, Aousaf’s elder brother, this video came under attack from people who posted comments saying he should be killed in the battlefield.

“Some right-wing social media accounts with around 2 million followers asked the Indian government to not evacuate him.”

Another video posted by Aousaf with his female friends also became the target of trolls. The girls allege that a large number of trolls had religious colour.

“We were wearing hoodies in the video and that was thought to be hijab. We were alerted by our parents that online comments are calling us terrorists,” said Shana.  

