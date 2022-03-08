STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

LeT militant associate arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Security forces have arrested a militant associate of the Lashkar-e-Taiba in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Published: 08th March 2022 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Security forces have arrested a militant associate of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on specific information, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nadihal area of Sopore's Rafiabad, a police spokesman said.

During the search, a terrorist associate of the proscribed LeT was arrested, he said.

The arrested has been identified as Firdous Ahmad Wani, a resident of Check Seri Pattan, the spokesman said.

Incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including an AK-56 rifle, and 30 bullets were seized, he said.

A case has been registered and investigation initiated, the spokesman said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LeT Militant LeT Baramulla Lashkar E Taiba Jammu And Kashmir Jammu Kashmir
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp