LeT militant associate arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Security forces have arrested a militant associate of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on specific information, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nadihal area of Sopore's Rafiabad, a police spokesman said.

During the search, a terrorist associate of the proscribed LeT was arrested, he said.

The arrested has been identified as Firdous Ahmad Wani, a resident of Check Seri Pattan, the spokesman said.

Incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including an AK-56 rifle, and 30 bullets were seized, he said.

A case has been registered and investigation initiated, the spokesman said.