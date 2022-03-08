STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Like Navjot Singh Sidhu in Punjab, many Himachal Congress MLAs dream of becoming CM here: BJP MLA

Pointing to the exit poll results for the five states, Hamirpur MLA Thakur said in the assembly that the Himachal Congress MLAs' dreams will not become true.

Published: 08th March 2022 07:58 PM

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: Many Himachal Pradesh Congress leaders are dreaming of becoming the state's chief minister just as the party's Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu aspired for the top post there, BJP MLA Narinder Thakur said here on Tuesday.

Thakur made the assertion while participating in the Budget discussion in the state assembly.

Just like Punjab Congress chief Sidhu had dreamt of becoming the chief minister there, several Congress MLAs have been dreaming of becoming CM here too after its victory in the recent bypolls, he said.

Their dreams, however, cannot be fulfilled, he added.

As the exit polls show, Congress will not come in any of the five states where assembly polls were held, he added.

The dreams of neither Sidhu nor Charanjit Singh Channi of becoming Punjab CM is going to be true, he added.

The BJP MLA said the Congress won the bypolls for some other factors and not due to the alleged failure of the BJP government, he added.

