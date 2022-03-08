STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: Case against unidentified person for throwing footwear at Fadnavis' convoy

The incident took place on Sunday when Fadnavis had come to inaugurate the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee garden at Purna Nagar in Pimpri Chinchwad area.

Published: 08th March 2022 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Police have registered a case against an unidentified person for allegedly hurling a slipper at the convoy of Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis in Pune, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday when Fadnavis had come to inaugurate the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee garden at Purna Nagar in Pimpri Chinchwad area, he said.

Minutes before the arrival of former chief minister Fadnavis, some BJP and NCP workers clashed at the venue, prompting police to resort to a mild lathicharge.

As per the police, when Fadnavis reached the venue, a person from the crowd allegedly hurled a slipper at the convoy.

"We have registered a case against an unidentified person under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code," an official from Chikhali police station said.

The NCP workers had come to the spot alleging that the BJP leader was inaugurating the garden though its work was incomplete.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devendra Fandavis BJP
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp