Maharashtra: Case against unidentified person for throwing footwear at Fadnavis' convoy

By PTI

PUNE: Police have registered a case against an unidentified person for allegedly hurling a slipper at the convoy of Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis in Pune, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday when Fadnavis had come to inaugurate the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee garden at Purna Nagar in Pimpri Chinchwad area, he said.

Minutes before the arrival of former chief minister Fadnavis, some BJP and NCP workers clashed at the venue, prompting police to resort to a mild lathicharge.

As per the police, when Fadnavis reached the venue, a person from the crowd allegedly hurled a slipper at the convoy.

"We have registered a case against an unidentified person under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code," an official from Chikhali police station said.

The NCP workers had come to the spot alleging that the BJP leader was inaugurating the garden though its work was incomplete.