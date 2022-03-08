STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One-stop centres, BPR&D planning self-defence camps for women in every district: Irani

Published: 08th March 2022 12:49 PM

Smriti Irani(File Photo | PTI)

Smriti Irani(File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union minister Smriti Irani said one-stop centres are planning to organise self-defence camps for women and girls in every district in collaboration with the Bureau of Police Research and Development.

Addressing the National Conference on Safety and Security of Women at Public and Workplaces organised by the BPR&D, Irani also said the government is working towards linking mahila helpdesk at every police station with one-stop centres.

"One-stop centres in collaboration with the Bureau of Police Research and Development are planning to organise self-defence camps for women and girls in every district," she told in her speech at the conference organised on the occasion of the International Women's Day.

Irani also put forward a number of proposals where collaboration can take place between BPR&D and the Women and Child Development Ministry.

She said BPR&D and NIMHANS, which is among the country's apex centre for mental health and neuroscience education, can collaborate to provide counselling for women police personnel who are stressed.

She also proposed that the BPR&D and the Women and Child Development Ministry can have a special crèche facility for women personnel in every district.

Irani said that under the Nirbhaya fund, the government wants to empower women.

She said, "Rs 4,000 crore have been given to various states and I request BPR&D if they wish to propose any new projects under the fund then we welcome it."

