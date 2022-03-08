STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
There was no drama, no ministerial tamasha earlier: Jairam Ramesh takes swipe at govt over 'Operation Ganga'

Jairam Ramesh said that there was no drama or ministerial 'tamasha' when people were brought back from Libya, Lebanon and the Gulf in the past.

Published: 08th March 2022 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 11:41 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday took a swipe at the government over the evacuation of Indian nationals from war-hit Ukraine, saying there was no drama or ministerial 'tamasha' when people were brought back from Libya, Lebanon and the Gulf in the past.

"PM bragged evacuation from Ukraine shows power of self-proclaimed 'New India'. Government of India before 2014, without fanfare and PR, evacuated over 15000 Indians from Libya (2011), about 2300 from Lebanon (2006) and almost 170000 from Gulf (1990). There was no drama, no ministerial tamasha," he said on Twitter.

The government has sent four of its ministers abroad to coordinate evacuation of Indians from Ukraine.

Various ministers have also been deputed to welcome Indian students on their return back home.

Ramesh also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his claim of fee regulation in private medical colleges, saying the Standing Committee of Parliament examining the National Medical Commission Bill in December 2017 recommended at least 50 percent seats in private medical colleges should have regulated fees.

"Truly extraordinary what our PM gets away with! He now says 50% of seats in private medical colleges will have regulated fees. The original National Medical Commission Bill introduced in December 2017 proposed such regulation for at most 40% of seats...The Standing Committee in March 2018 recommended for at least 50%. Final Act that came into effect in August 2019 dropped at least but kept 50%. What is the PM now claiming credit for," the Congress leader asked.

