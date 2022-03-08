STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ukraine war ups demand for Punjab wheat amid global food crisis

Already, enquiries are being made by global food retail giants on the quantum of wheat they can buy from stakeholders here.

Published: 08th March 2022 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

wheat-farmers

Image used for representational purposes only( File photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Russia and Ukraine account for nearly 40 per cent of the global wheat supply.

The war disrupted that supply.

This has resulted in an increase in demand for wheat from India. Being the largest wheat producing state in the country, Punjab might benefit from this.

Already, enquiries are being made by global food retail giants on the quantum of wheat they can buy from stakeholders here.

Talking to this daily, Punjab Roller Flour Mills Association president Naresh Ghai said, “The demand for wheat in the intentional market has increased due to the war between Russia and Ukraine. Wheat is bought at Rs 2,200 per quintal by private traders and when it reaches the Kandla port in Gujarat, it costs around Rs 2,400 per quintal. This time, there is demand from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Last year, around 70 lakh tonnes of wheat was exported from India.”

He claimed that currently, around 200 lakh tonnes of wheat is lying with the Indian government. Around 1,000-1,100 lakh tonnes is expected shortly as the new crop will be ready in a few days.

Ghai said demand from private traders this procurement season has been is good, but high taxation by the state government could become a deterrent.

So there is a chance of traders buying wheat from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat due to low prices there.

“If the Punjab government wants to make profit through wheat export in the upcoming procurement season, it should reduce the taxes imposed on private players in the interest of farmers,” he said.

A few commission agents on condition of anonymity said that in the last week, there have been many queries from global food retail giants and food grain exporters like ITC, Adani Group, Cargill, and the Australian Wheat Board. Their representatives are in the state to assess the volume of wheat they can buy from here.

“The war has choked the global supply of wheat, pushing its price by over $11 a bushel,’’ they said.

Ravinder Singh Cheena, president of Arhtiya Association, Punjab, said the demand will be more this year.

“Last year, private traders bought 5-10 lakh metric tonnes of wheat from Punjab at Rs 1,925 per quintal. This year, they might buy around 20 lakh MT at more than Rs 2,000 per quintal. It depends on how long the war continues,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine War Ukraine Crisis
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp