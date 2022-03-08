STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP polls: Varanasi DM transporting EVMs without informing candidates, claims Akhilesh

The SP chief also dismissed the Monday exit polls showing BJP’s return to power in Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 08th March 2022 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav contesting his maiden assembly polls from SP stronghold of Karhal. (Photo| Twitter)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Two days before the counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday levelled serious charges against the Election Commission of EVM
tampering and accusing the BJP of trying to steal the votes by manipulating the district magistrates who were entrusted with guarding EVMs.

Interacting with media persons here on Tuesday evening, the SP chief claimed that Varanasi DM was transporting EVMs without giving any information to local candidates. 

“Varanasi DM is transporting EVMs without giving any information to local candidates. EC should look into it,” the SP chief said in a press conference. “We need to be alert if the EVMs are being transported this way. This is theft. We need to save our votes. We may go to court against it but before that, I want to appeal to SP workers to save the democracy as this is the last chance to do so," added Akhilesh.

Yadav went on to claim that the prospective victory of the SP candidate in Ayodhya had unnerved the ruling party claiming that the Election Commission officials were tampering with EVMs.

He also dismissed the Monday exit polls showing BJP’s return to power in UP. "Exit polls want to create a perception that BJP is winning. This is the last fight for democracy. EVM is being transported without being informed to candidates," he added.

Akhilesh's allegations come a day after several exit polls predicted the BJP returning to power in UP with a decisive majority with the Samajwadi Party faring well but remaining short of forming the government. Claiming that his party and allies would form the government with more than 300 seats, the SP chief challenged the veracity of the exit polls questioning the source
of their funding.

ALSO READ | UP polls: Personal remarks, rhetoric put real issues on backburner

On the other, SP ally and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief, Jayant Chaudhury also claimed that results on Thursday would be different from what the exit polls have shown as no one can predict the results till the EVMS were opened. “There is an atmosphere of fear in UP which can affect the voters’ answer when asked about their preferences. Even as someone has voted for us (SP-RLD), they can say that they have voted for the BJP out of fear,” said Jayant.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party candidate from Hastinapur constituency is seen following his party chief appeal to be vigilant. In a video doing rounds on social media, SP candidate Yogesh Verma is seen using binoculars to keep an eye on the EVM strong room.

The Samajwadi Party candidate had last won the seat on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket in 2007, then lost in 2012 polls as a Peace party candidate. Verma lost to BJP's Dinesh Khatik in the 2017 polls on the same party ticket.

“Sp chief has ordered to keep a close watch on EVM strong room and movements around it. We will work in three shifts of eight hours each. We don’t believe the exit polls. Akhilesh Yadav will become CM,” said Verma.

The elections to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly were conducted in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
 

