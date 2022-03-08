STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttar Pradesh Board Exams to start from March 24

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council has decided to conduct the high school and intermediate examinations in the state from March 24.

Published: 08th March 2022 10:20 PM

School Students

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

PRAYAGRAJ: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council has decided to conduct the high school and intermediate examinations in the state from March 24, an official said.

While the high school examinations will be completed in 12 working days, the intermediate examinations will be held over 15 working days, he added.

Secondary Education Director Vinay Kumar Pandey told reporters here in the UPSEC office that a total of 27,81,654 students will take the high school examination and 24,11,035 students will appear for the intermediate examinations this year.

He said a total of 8,373 examination centres have been set up for the purpose and the students will have to appear for their examination at these centres.

The state had cancelled the two crucial examinations last year due to the Covid pandemic, he said.

