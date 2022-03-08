Will decide on post-poll alliance with Samajwadi Party based on circumstances: Priyanka Gandhi

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Not ruling out the possibility of a post-poll alliance with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said a decision in this regard will be taken “based on the circumstances”.

Speaking to media persons at Jaipur airport, Vadra expressed hope that the voters of the Hindi heartland state “took the right decision” while exercising their franchise.

Notably, she did not rule out the possibility of forming a post-poll alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

“Decision will be taken based on the circumstances that arise. First, let the results come,” she said.

When asked whether the newly elected MLAs would be taken to Rajasthan to prevent horse-trading, Priyanka said: “It is a question of the future. The conditions will be known only after the results are out.”

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasara and Gujarat in-charge Raghu Sharma were present at the airport to receive her.

Priyanka arrived in Jaipur on Monday to discuss the post-poll scenario with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, ahead of the Assembly poll results in five states on March 10.

The Congress general secretary, who was accompanied by party leader Rajeev Shukla, was received by Gehlot, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra and others at the airport here.

Asked about speculation that the party might shift some of its leaders who would emerge victorious in the five state Assembly polls to Jaipur to prevent them from being "poached", Gandhi sought to downplay it, saying it is a matter of the future.

During her brief interaction with reporters at the airport, she said people must have thought about whom to vote before exercising their franchise.

"The public will make the right decision," the Congress leader said.

On a question about post-poll alliances, she said everything will depend on the circumstances.

Congress sources said Gandhi will discuss the post-poll scenario in the five states with Gehlot, a veteran party leader.

Later in the day, the Congress general secretary attended a programme organised by an NGO at a hotel.

Sources said select entrepreneurs attended the event in which Gehlot was also present.

After the event, Gandhi went to the chief minister's residence for dinner.

The results of the Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa Assembly polls are scheduled to be announced on March 10.

(With PTI Inputs)