STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

13 patients died in fire incidents in 38 hospitals in 4 cities in 2 years: Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel

Rushikesh Patel said FIRs were lodged in both incidents and necessary action was taken by the police and other authorities.

Published: 09th March 2022 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

Death

For representational purposes

By PTI

GANDHINAGAR: Thirteen COVID-19 patients died and 41 were injured in fire incidents in 38 hospitals in four cities of Gujarat in the past two years, state health minister Rushikesh Patel said in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a set of questions raised by Congress MLAs Sunil Gamit and Kanti Sodha Parmar, he said fires took place in 30 private and eight government hospitals in Rajkot, Surat, Ahmedabad and Vadodara in the last two years.

In Rajkot, five COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Uday Shivanand Hospital, a designated private hospital for the treatment of coronavirus, had died due to fire in one of its wards, said Patel, adding that the kin had been given Rs 4 lakh each as compensation.

In another incident, eight COVID-19 patients died in a fire in the ICU ward of Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad, said Patel, adding that 41 other patients sustained injuries.

He said FIRs were lodged in both incidents and necessary action was taken by the police and other authorities.

He informed that the inquiry reports of Justice (Retd) DA Mehta Commission, which looked into the incidents, were tabled in the Assembly in September last year.

He told the House that most of the hospitals in these cities had either acquired the fire NOC or have applied for it after the government took a tough stand on such incidents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp