50 per cent seats reserved for women in Haryana panchayat bodies

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: On the International Women's Day, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar presented a budget dedicated to women, with a slew of announcements for their empowerment, the highlight of which was proposing 50 per cent seats for them in panchayat bodies instead of 33 per cent.

Khattar requested the Assembly to pass a unanimous resolution to increase the representation of women in Panchayati Raj institutions.

Another hightlight of the Rs 1,77,255.99 crore budget was that no taxes were proposed. The budget announced an award of Rs 5 lakh in the name of Sushma Swaraj, the daughter of Haryana and women icon.

A new scheme, Haryana Mukhyamantri Udyami Yojana, to encourage women entrepreneurship was also announced.

As per the scheme, assuming the annual income of a woman and her family members is less than Rs 5 lakh annually based on the data of the Parivar Pehchan Patra, a financial assistance of up to Rs 3 lakh will be given to the self-help group in the form of a loan. The Haryana Women Development Corporation will give a rebate of up to 7 per cent in interest for three years.

Khattar also announced affordable housing for working women in Panchkula, Gurugram and Faridabad. The government will also explore the possibility of setting up three women’s ashrams through 'Sahbhagita' in 2022-23. Three new women's colleges will be opened at Kudal and Chhapar in Bhiwani district and Gannaur in Sonipat.

Three dedicated funds

Climate and Sustainable Development Fund to undertake targeted activities, including waste management, controlling water and air pollution

Research and Innovation Fund to promote scientific activity and scholarship in universities

Venture Capital Fund to promote entrepreneurship and support youth in establishing start-ups

Green moves