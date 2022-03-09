STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

50 per cent seats reserved for women in Haryana panchayat bodies

CM Manohar Lal Khattar requested the Assembly to pass a unanimous resolution to increase the representation of women in Panchayati Raj institutions.

Published: 09th March 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar presents the budget

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar presents the budget. (Photo| Twitter)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: On the International Women's Day, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar presented a budget dedicated to women, with a slew of announcements for their empowerment, the highlight of which was proposing 50 per cent seats for them in panchayat bodies instead of 33 per cent.

Khattar requested the Assembly to pass a unanimous resolution to increase the representation of women in Panchayati Raj institutions.

Another hightlight of the Rs 1,77,255.99 crore budget was that no taxes were proposed. The budget announced an award of Rs 5 lakh in the name of Sushma Swaraj, the daughter of Haryana and women icon.

A new scheme, Haryana Mukhyamantri Udyami Yojana, to encourage women entrepreneurship was also announced.

As per the scheme, assuming the annual income of a woman and her family members is less than Rs 5 lakh annually based on the data of the Parivar Pehchan Patra, a financial assistance of up to Rs 3 lakh will be given to the self-help group in the form of a loan. The Haryana Women Development Corporation will give a rebate of up to 7 per cent in interest for three years.

Khattar also announced affordable housing for working women in Panchkula, Gurugram and Faridabad. The government will also explore the possibility of setting up three women’s ashrams through 'Sahbhagita' in 2022-23. Three new women's colleges will be opened  at Kudal and Chhapar in Bhiwani district and Gannaur in Sonipat.

Three dedicated funds

  • Climate and Sustainable Development Fund to undertake targeted activities, including waste management, controlling water and air pollution

  • Research and Innovation Fund to promote scientific activity and scholarship in universities

  • Venture Capital Fund to promote entrepreneurship and support youth in establishing start-ups

Green moves

  • Tree census beginning next year to count each and every tree and geo-tag them

  • 100 air quality monitoring stations across the state

  • Identification of 'hot spots' prone to air pollution in every district and to make necessary interventions to convert them into 'green spots'

  • A new award named after state's green activist late Darshan Lal Jain

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar International Womens Day Haryana Mukhyamantri Udyami Yojana
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp