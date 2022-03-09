STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bangladesh PM thanks Modi for evacuating 9 Bangladeshi students from Ukraine

India had all along maintained its stand that it would go all out in rescuing students who reached out to them from different nationalities.

PM Narendra Modi with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina (File Photo | Twitter/@MEAIndia)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina thanked her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for rescuing nine Bangladeshi students from Ukraine.

On February 28, at the United Nations Security Council Meeting on the Ukraine crisis, India’s Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti had said, "We stand ready to help those in our neighbours and developing countries who are also stranded in Ukraine and may seek assistance. We also support all UN Humanitarian efforts."

Besides the nine Bangladesh students, India has rescued one Pakistani student, besides several Nepalese and Tunisian students.

The Pakistani student,  Asma Shafique, was evacuated from a conflict zone by the Indian embassy in Kyiv. In a video, she thanked the Indian embassy and PM Modi for helping her escape from a very difficult situation.

Meanwhile, Roshan Jha, the first Nepalese national to have been evacuated from Ukraine by Indian authorities also expressed his gratitude through a local newspaper. The Indian embassy in Kathmandu informed that seven more Nepalese students are being evacuated with the help of the Indian embassy in Kyiv through Poland.

