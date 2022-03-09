STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal BJP MLAs suspended for rest of budget session for creating disturbance during Guv speech

Chatterjee said that Goswami, who is the Purulia MLA, had indulged in slogan shouting, waving placards and creating disturbance during the governor's address on March 7.

Healthcare workers sanitise the West Bengal Assembly House | Bibhash Lodh

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJP lawmakers Sudip Mukhopadhyay and Mihir Goswami were on Wednesday suspended from attending the West Bengal assembly for the rest of the budget session for creating disturbances in the House during Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's inaugural speech.

The motion was brought by the state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee seeking the suspension of the BJP MLAs for the rest of the current session of the House and was put to vote by Speaker Biman Banerjee.

Moving the motion in the Assembly, Chatterjee said that Goswami, who represents Natabari and Mukhopadhyay, who is the Purulia MLA, had indulged in slogan shouting, waving placards and creating disturbance during the governor's address on March 7. The motion was passed by voice vote.

The governor had on that day tabled his address after reading the first and last lines of his speech in the midst of the din created by the opposition BJP.

