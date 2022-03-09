BJP gets ready for Jammu & Kashmir election with JP Nadda's visit

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: With the Delimitation Commission set to submit its report on delimitation of Assembly and Lok Saba seats in Jammu & Kashmir to the government in May, BJP president JP Nadda has asked party leaders and workers to gear up for the first-ever Assembly polls in the Union Territory.

Nadda met selected leaders of Jammu & Kashmir BJP during his one-day visit on Monday and discussed the political situation after the scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A and bifurcation of Jammu & Kashmir into two UTs.

Sources said that the BJP chief asked leaders and workers to gear up for Assembly polls, which is likely in October-November after completion of the delimitation exercise.

"Increase your public outreach programmes and inform people about the developmental and welfare schemes launched by the Modi government pre and post Article 370 revocation. A BJP worker never takes rest and works the whole year for the masses. We have to remain attached to people. That cannot be done only at the time of elections," the BJP chief told party leaders.

Nadda, who could not chair the core group meeting of the party, asked leaders to hold such meetings every fortnight to discuss in details the political situation and party affairs. A senior leader said that Nadda's visit has rejuvenated the workers and now, the party would increase its activities across the UT.

"We are always in election mode. We are ready for the polls as and when announced. Booth-level leaders and workers have been active," he said.