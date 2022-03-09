STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBSE announces Central Teacher Eligibility Test results

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday announced the results of the 15th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test.

Published: 09th March 2022 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

CBSE

Central Board of Secondary Education (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday announced the results of the 15th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET).

The CTET was held from December 16, 2021 to January 21, 2022.

The results are available on CTET website -- ctet.nic.in --and CBSE website -- cbse.nic.in "The mark sheets and qualifying certificates of the candidates will also be uploaded in DigiLocker shortly.

The candidates may download it by using their mobile number provided by them in their online application form of CTET December – 2021," read a public notice issued by the CBSE.

Out of over 14,95,511 candidates who appeared for Paper-I under CTET, 4,45,467 have qualified, whereas 2,20,069 candidates qualified for Paper-II out of total 12,78,165 aspirants.

