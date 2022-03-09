Chhattisgarh CM Baghel carries briefcase made of cow dung to present state Budget 2022-23

By ANI

RAIPUR: In a first, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday presented the state budget 2022-23 at the Legislative Assembly in a briefcase which was made of cow dung.

The briefcase has been made by applying layer by layer mixture of cow dung powder, chuna powder, maida wood and guar gum in 10 days. Specially designed for budget, the handle and corner of this briefcase are crafted from Bastar Art Artisans by Kondagaon City Group.

Notably, Godhan Nyay Yojana of Chhattisgarh has made a different identity in the country and also received praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past.

Presenting the state Budget 2022-23, Baghel announced the increase in annual assistance under the Rajiv Gandhi Bhumihin Krishi Majdur Nyay Yojana from Rs 6,000 to 7,000 per annum from the next year.

"In this Budget, I propose the restoration of the old pension scheme for govt employees. Rs 2 crore proposed for Chhattisgarh Rojgaar Mission to work on the possibilities of creating new jobs by coordinating the skill development programs," Baghel said.

In the Budget, the government made the provision of Rs 600 crore to provide basic amenities like improved infrastructure and basic services like electricity, water in industrial parks.

Baghel also announced the provision of Rs 123 crore in The Krishak Samagra Vikas Yojana to ensure the availability of high-quality certified seeds to the farmers.