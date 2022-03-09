'Down, not out': Rajasthan BJP leader Vasundhara Raje's message to top brass on 69th birthday

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Billed as a show of strength, senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje celebrated her 69th birthday at Bundi's Keshoraipatan on Tuesday in a grand way that sent a message to her detractors as well as the Congress government of her undiminished clout.

The message was clear despite the former Rajasthan CM claiming that the event was religious and personal. Thousands of supporters, including senior leaders, welcomed her even as a section of the BJP distanced itself describing the programme was exclusively by Raje supporters.

"I am seeing that people have come from all 33 districts. They are here not only from Hadoti but from every corner of the state. The whole of Rajasthan is here. Seeing this love, blessings and support, I am overwhelmed. You all are my energy, my strength," she said.

Raje called upon BJP workers to ensure that the lotus should bloom again in Rajasthan. "Let us send off this Ashok Gehlot government, who made false promises, and form a BJP government with a thumping majority," he said.

In her address, Raje specifically mentioned her mother Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia and reminded the top brass of her mother’s contribution to building the BJP. She claimed herself as her real heir. "Rajmata went to jail but never bowed down. I am her daughter. I am trying to follow her footsteps," she said in a direct message to her detractors.