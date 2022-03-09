STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EC acts over EVM complaints, three UP officials removed from poll duty

The move comes a day after the Samajwadi Party alleged that electronic voting machines were being shifted in an unauthorised manner.

Published: 09th March 2022 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW/VARANASI/BAREILLY: Three officials were removed from election duty in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, a day after the Samajwadi Party alleged that electronic voting machines were being shifted in an unauthorised manner.

The officials were replaced on the directions of the Election Commission.

The nodal officer for EVMs in Varanasi, a returning officer (RO) in Sonbhadra district and an additional election officer in Bareilly district have been pulled out from election duties, a day ahead of the counting of votes in UP.

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, counting of votes in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur will take place on Thursday.

Assembly polls were held in these state over seven phases.

