STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bombay HC asks Maharashtra authorities to issue caste certificate to adopted boy on basis of mother's caste

The woman had challenged the state government's decision denying her adopted son a caste certificate based on her caste.

Published: 09th March 2022 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 11:41 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has allowed the plea filed by a woman from the city, who had sought that her adopted son be granted a valid caste certificate based on her own such document.

A bench of Justices SB Shukre and GA Sanap on Tuesday allowed the plea and directed the concerned deputy collector in the city to issue a caste certificate to the boy within two weeks of the receipt of the court order.

The bench was hearing the plea filed by the woman, who is unmarried and had adopted her son in 2009.

She had challenged the state government's decision denying her adopted son a caste certificate based on her caste.

The state government had previously told the high court that there was no provision to issue a caste certificate to a child adopted by a single mother, as such certificate required one's documents from one's paternal side.

The petitioner told the court that there was no father's name on the child's birth certificate and it just had his biological mother's name.

And after his adoption, the boy had been using the petitioner's middle name and her surname.

Therefore, she had applied for a caste certificate for her son on the basis of her own caste certificate, the petitioner had told the high court.

On Tuesday, the HC allowed the plea and said that the boy's caste certificate must be issued based on the petitioner's caste certificate and all relevant scrutiny and procedures must be followed in accordance with the Rules of the state caste scrutiny committee.

"For the reasons separately recorded, the petition is allowed. Respondent No.1 (district collector) is directed to issue caste certificate to the minor son of the Petitioner as belonging to "Hindu Mahyavanshi" within a period of two weeks from the date of receipt of the order," the HC said.

"We further direct that the said certificate which will be issued by Respondent No.1 shall be subject to its being validated in accordance with law by the Scrutiny Committee from the date of receipt of the order," it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Bombay HC Bombay High Court
India Matters
Yogi Adityanath (L) and AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann. (File | Agencies)
Assembly Elections Results LIVE | BJP retains UP and Uttarakhand; AAP decimates Congress in Punjab
Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners lands in Delhi from Bucharest
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Upper age limit for NEET UG eligibility removed by National Medical Commission
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Women as Change Agents in Corporate India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp