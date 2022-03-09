STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India's Lines of Credit to neighbours increased more than fourfold since 2014 to $14.7 billion

The largest concessional credit given by India to any single country has been to Bangladesh

Published: 09th March 2022 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said India has extended three LOCs for $8 billion to Bangladesh (Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s Lines of Credit (LOC) to its neighbours have increased more than fourfold since 2014. From $3.27 billion in 2014, it rose to $14.7 billion in 2020. The bulk of India’s worldwide soft lending, almost 50 per cent of India’s global envelope, goes to its partners in the neighbourhood. The largest concessional credit given by India to any single country has been to Bangladesh.

"We have extended three LOCs for $8 billion to Bangladesh, the largest concessional credit given by India to any single country. We are also developing two Indian Economic Zones at Mirsarai and Mongla in Bangladesh," said Commerce and
Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday during the inaugural session of the India-Bangladesh Stakeholders meet.

Sri Lanka too has been majorly dependent on loans from India, due to its failing economy.

Sri Lanka has received support totalling over $1.4 billion of which $400 million was a currency swap and $500 million was loan deferment and $500 million LOC for fuel imports. A further $1 billion assistance under negotiations is being processed which is likely to be cleared by the time Sri Lanka’s Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa visits India later this month.

The other countries that have received LOCs in the neighbourhood are Nepal ($1.65 billion), Myanmar (476 million) and Maldives ($1.3 billion).

"The Neighbourhood First Policy, at the instance of the Prime Minister, accords the highest priority to our relations with Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Myanmar, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. It is these countries - with the
exception of Pakistan - that we work most closely with," said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, while speaking about India’s neighbourhood at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration on Wednesday. Development assistance in the form of concessional LOCs is extended by India under the Indian Development and Economic Assistance Scheme (IDEAS) through the Exim Bank of India.

In all, 306 LOCs worth $30.59 billion have been extended to 65 countries across the globe. The projects cover infrastructure, power generation, irrigation, healthcare and capacity building. Until now, 322 LOC projects have been completed and 277 are under implementation.

"Countries in our neighbourhood are of special significance to us. Our ties with these countries are underpinned by a shared history and culture. Policy initiatives taken by India - and its neighbours – have implications for each other," Shringla said.

"India also realizes its prosperity and growth are linked to that of its neighbours. We cannot develop unless our neighbours develop," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lines of Credit Piyush Goyal
India Matters
Yogi Adityanath (L) and AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann. (File | Agencies)
Assembly Elections Results LIVE | BJP retains UP and Uttarakhand; AAP decimates Congress in Punjab
Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners lands in Delhi from Bucharest
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Upper age limit for NEET UG eligibility removed by National Medical Commission
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Women as Change Agents in Corporate India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp