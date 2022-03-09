STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

JD(U) MPs to keep 'vigil' on counting of votes in Manipur

Though the JD(U) is a BJP ally, it has fought the assembly polls in states like Manipur and Uttar Pradesh on its own after its senior partner turned down its offer of an alliance.

Published: 09th March 2022 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

Election officials gather at a distribution center to receive electronic voting machines and other polling material. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP ally Janata Dal (United) said on Wednesday that its five MPs will camp in Imphal to keep "vigil" on the counting of votes for the Manipur assembly polls.

"If the party gets any complaints from the JD(U) candidates about any foul play during counting, the Members of Parliament shall sit in dharna in front of respective counting centres," party general secretary Afaque Ahmad Khan, its in-charge for the North East region, said in a statement.

Though the JD(U) is a BJP ally, it has fought the assembly polls in states like Manipur and Uttar Pradesh on its own after its senior partner turned down its offer of an alliance.

A number of former BJP leaders, several of whom quit the party after not getting tickets for the polls, have fought on the JD(U) symbol.

The party has accused the BJP of poaching its MLAs in some North East states in the past.

The JD(U) has also written to the Election Commission to direct electoral officers to strictly ensure that complete videography is done in counting centres, counting of postal ballots are done before the counting of EVM votes and new round of counting be taken up only after the announcement of each round of counting.

It has also sought that adequate security be provided to counting agents.

Counting of votes for five state polls will take place on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur Manipur polls BJP JD(U)
India Matters
Yogi Adityanath (L) and AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann. (File | Agencies)
Assembly Elections Results LIVE | BJP retains UP and Uttarakhand; AAP decimates Congress in Punjab
Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners lands in Delhi from Bucharest
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Upper age limit for NEET UG eligibility removed by National Medical Commission
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Women as Change Agents in Corporate India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp