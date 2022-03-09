Junior engineer suspended for allegedly abusing independent MLA in Rajasthan

By PTI

JAIPUR: A junior engineer was suspended for allegedly abusing an independent MLA and advisor to the chief minister over phone in Sawai Madhopur district here, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

Bhag Chand Meena, a junior engineer of Jaipur Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Ltd posted in Sawai Madhopur, had called MLA Ramkesh Meena on Monday and allegedly abused him after the politician assured the people to get him transferred.

The MLA had attended an annual day function of a school on Monday during which the locals registered their grievances against the engineer. On Tuesday, the engineer allegedly called the MLA and said, "Tu neta jo hai 5 saal ka hai aur me adhikari 60 saal ka hu (you are a leader for five years and I am an officer for 60 years)."

A senior officer of DISCOM Jaipur said, "After the audio clip of the conversation surfaced, the junior engineer was suspended yesterday (Tuesday)." The audio clip was circulated by the junior engineer himself, the officer mentioned.

MLA Meena said, "There was a huge resentment among the public against the engineer of Wajirpur. He used to shut lights for no reason. There were also complaints of misbehaviour." Station House Officer of Wajirpur police station Yogendra Kumar Sharma said, "An FIR has been registered...for criminal intimidation, extortion etc."