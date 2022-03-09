Maharashtra Assembly adjourned after Opposition asks government on Nawab Malik's resignation

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Assembly was adjourned for 30 minutes on Wednesday after Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis demanded that the state government make a statement over the BJP's demand that state minister Nawab Malik should either resign or be removed from the cabinet.

Senior NCP leader Malik was arrested on February 23 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. He was on Monday sent to judicial custody.

On Wednesday, soon after the Question Hour in the state Assembly ended, BJP leader Fadnavis said the state government should ask the minister to resign or Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should remove him from the cabinet.

Fadnavis said the government should make an announcement about it on the floor of the House immediately. Members of the BJP rushed to the well of the House and shouted slogans against the government.

Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal then adjourned the House for 30 minutes. The BJP will stage a demonstration in Mumbai later in the day to demand Malik's resignation.