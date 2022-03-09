STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra Legislative Council adjourned twice amid din over BJP MLC's remarks

The House was discussing a proposal by the opposition members over the law and order situation in the state when BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar allegedly made some remarks.

Published: 09th March 2022 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar

Maharashtra BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Legislative Council was adjourned twice on Wednesday after BJP legislator Gopichand Padalkar allegedly made some insulting remarks against Minister of State for Home Shambhuraj Desai and Council's Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe.

The House was discussing a proposal by the opposition members over the law and order situation in the state. Padalkar allegedly made some remarks while referring to Desai. As Desai objected to the remarks, senior NCP legislator Satish Chavan joined him and asked Padalkar to tender an apology, but the latter refused to budge.

Despite Gorhe's intervention, the ruckus continued, following which the House was adjourned twice for 10 minutes and seven minutes.

