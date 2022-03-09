STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Meeting with Amit Shah, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Meghalaya-Assam boundary dispute on March 15: CM Conrad K Sangma

The meeting, which was scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Wednesday, was postponed because of Amit Shah's schedule, Conrad K Sangma said.

Published: 09th March 2022 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday said that the meeting with his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for finalising the MoU to resolve six of 12 'areas of difference' between the two northeastern states will be held on March 15.

The meeting, which was scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Wednesday, was postponed because of Shah's schedule, Sangma said.

"I was earlier told that the meeting would be long. So, I had made plans to discuss it with the assembly speaker and figure out how to go forward as the budget session is underway. However, the Union home minister called me yesterday and requested me if the meeting could be postponed to March 15," he said.

Sangma said that he informed Shah that he and Sarma did not have any problem with the postponing, but also mentioned that Meghalaya assembly would be in session even on March 15.

"We will just wait for the final confirmation. I expect the meeting to be held in March, either 15th or 18th, somewhere during that period. It is a question of the convenience of the Union home minister, Assam chief minister and me, so let's wait for the final day," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Conrad K Sangma Meghalaya CM Meghalaya Assam Meghalaya Assam Boundary Dispute Amit Shah
India Matters
Yogi Adityanath (L) and AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann. (File | Agencies)
Assembly Elections Results LIVE | BJP retains UP and Uttarakhand; AAP decimates Congress in Punjab
Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners lands in Delhi from Bucharest
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Upper age limit for NEET UG eligibility removed by National Medical Commission
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Women as Change Agents in Corporate India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp