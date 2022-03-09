STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Meghalaya to counsel healthcare workers for taking COVID-19 vaccine jabs

According to official sources, 2,505 health care workers in the state have not yet taken the jabs due to hesitancy.

Published: 09th March 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  The Meghalaya government will counsel healthcare workers, including doctors and nurses, who are unwilling to get vaccinated for COVID-19. According to official sources, 2,505 health care workers in the state have not yet taken the jabs due to hesitancy. They are among 28,708 health care workers that the government targeted to vaccinate.

Vaccine hesitancy among doctors, nurses and other HCWs in the state came to light during a recent survey conducted by the Indian Institute of Public Health, Shillong in four hospitals. The unvaccinated health care workers in government hospitals include 93 doctors and 462 nurses while 43 doctors and 144 nurses of private hospitals have not got jabbed.

Health Minister James PK Sangma said the government would create awareness and counsel this section of the health care workers. He said rumours that the vaccines have side-effects and  cause complications during pregnancy, among others, contributed to the vaccine hesitancy.

TMC legislator Himalaya M Shangpliang, who had raised the issue, said while the government was asking people to get vaccinated, it was unfortunate that a section of HCWs ignored the advice. NCP MLA SA Sangma said these HCWs  should be sent on leave. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meghalaya government COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine Meghalaya healthcare workers
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp