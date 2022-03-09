Nari Shakti Puraskar: India pays tribute to women doers on International Women's Day

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two artisans from Tamil Nadu, a technologist from Karnataka, a Down-syndrome affected Kathak dancer from Maharashtra, an NGO worker from Karnataka who put an end to the practice of Devdasi and a wheelchair-bound social worker from Jammu and Kashmir were among the 29 women achievers conferred the Nari Shakti Puraskar by President Ram Nath Kovind on International Women's Day.

Among the 2020-2021 awardees are Jaya Muthu and Tejamma, artisans from Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu. They were awarded for their extraordinary contribution in persevering and promoting the age-old Toda embroidery.

The award was also given to renowned psychiatrist Thara Rangaswamy. She is co-founder and vice-chairperson of Schizophrenia Research Foundation in Chennai. Three women achievers from Karnataka, including technologist Nivruti Rai, country head of Intel India Radhika Menon, first woman captain of Merchant Navy and Shobha Gasti, who worked to put an end to the practice of forced Devadasi, were also among the awardees, according to a press statement.