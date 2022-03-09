STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

People ruling country spreading hatred, dividing people, says Rahul Gandhi

The Congress MP said the result of the anger spread by the government reflects on the economy, the increasing level of unemployment and sky-rocketing prices of commodities.

Published: 09th March 2022 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)

By PTI

KOZHIKODE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the Central government by saying the people ruling the country are spreading anger and hatred, and dividing the nation.

Speaking at the inauguration of a building of Mukkam Muslim Orphanage here, the Congress MP said the result of the anger spread by the government reflects on the economy --- the increasing level of unemployment and sky-rocketing prices of commodities.

"Today, it is clear that people ruling our country are spreading anger, spreading hatred and dividing the country. You can see the result of the anger spread by our government. You can see what has happened to our economy, look at the level of unemployment, the skyrocketing prices," said Gandhi, who was on a two-day visit to Kerala.

All of this is due to the people being divided and not working together, he said and suggested a conversation between people to make them realise they all are the same, he said.

Gandhi further said people should be made to realise that if their neighbour is unhappy, it would only be a matter of time when they would also become unhappy.

Therefore, people should treat others as they treat themselves. "That is the task in front of us," he said.

Responding to hatred with hatred or anger was not the solution, the only way to fight hatred is through love and affection, he said.

Earlier in the day, he opened a Congress office in Wayanad where, he said, the office should be a weapon for the people of that district. Definitely, not for violence, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Congress BJP Elections
India Matters
Yogi Adityanath (L) and AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann. (File | Agencies)
Assembly Elections Results LIVE | BJP retains UP and Uttarakhand; AAP decimates Congress in Punjab
Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners lands in Delhi from Bucharest
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Upper age limit for NEET UG eligibility removed by National Medical Commission
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Women as Change Agents in Corporate India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp