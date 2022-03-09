STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Narendra Modi chairs meeting to review COVID-19 situation

PM Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation and the public health response to the pandemic.

Published: 09th March 2022 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 10:29 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation and the public health response to the pandemic, government sources said.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya attended the meeting besides a number of senior government officials.

The meeting comes amid a steady decline in the number of COVID-19 cases nationwide, with most of the restrictions lifted.

India logged 4,575 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally to 4,29,75,883, while the active cases dipped to 46,962, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Narendra ​Modi Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Coronavirus Latest Updates COVID 19 Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Pandemic
