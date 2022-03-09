Poaching game set to begin in Goa: Congress, BJP sharpen trade skills

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Political developments in Goa have picked up pace after exit polls indicated a possible hung assembly, giving the BJP and Congress 15-17 seats each in the 40-member House. In the coming days, the coastal state is likely to witness resort politics, and some hardnosed horse-trading.

Both the BJP and Congress are gearing up to poach each other’s legislators to achieve the magic number of 21 to form the government -- the BJP is again likely to resort to Operation Lotus, which it successfully executed in Karnataka and earlier, in Goa. Political analysts say regional parties like MGP, AAP, Goa Forward, TMC and Independents are also crucial in the formation of the new government.

While the Congress leadership is confident that none of its MLAs would switch sides in the event of a fractured outcome, sources said the strong links Panaji MLA (BJP) Atanasio Monsarrate (Babush) has with Congress leaders may come in handy to poach at least a few legislators from the grand old party. The same Monserrate had spearheaded Operation Lotus after the last assembly elections, herding 10 Congress MLAs into the BJP to form the government.

The Congress is trying to gather support from regional parties and potential Independent candidates who have already announced that they are fighting for the BJP’s defeat. “If the situation demands, we will try to get the support of all to form the government,’’ said a noted Congress leader from Goa.

Congress MLA from Calangute Michael Lobo said, “Nobody will quit the Congress. Let the BJP try any tactics, use the ED and other agencies, we are united and will not leave the party under any circumstances.’’ Lobo claimed that leaders from other parties are in touch with the Congress, and none from the MGP or the Independents would join the BJP as the latter had already backstabbed them.

He said Congress would form the government in Goa at 5pm on March 10, and the BJP would be in the opposition. Meanwhile, Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Dinesh Gundurao arrived in Goa ahead of counting of votes, while KPCC President D K Shivakumar is expected to land in Panaji on Wednesday.

The BJP central leadership is already looking to the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) for a possible post-poll alliance, and scouting for as many Independents as possible. “Union Minister for Highways Nitin Gadkari’s good rapport with the MGP may come in handy if the party falls short of a majority. With at least three or four Independents set to win, most of them and the MGP may rally behind BJP as the party is in power at the Centre. The Congress may also win at least 15 seats but it may not be able to get the support of MGP or Independents,’’ says political analyst Suraj Nandrekar from Goa.

Senior journalist Kishor Naik Gaonkar says the Congress may be able to form a government with the help of Goa Forward, TMC and AAP, only if it manages to get very close to the majority mark of 21 seats. AAP, TMC and Goa Forward may together win four to five seats if predictions by local political pundits are to be believed.

Sources said poaching of MLAs is imminent once the results are out on Thursday. Goa Pradesh Congress Party (GPCC) President Girish Chodankar said, “Baffled by imminent defeat, the BJP hacked the phones of Congress leaders to find a way to come to power illegally again. The BJP misused power and snooped on Congress leaders, including former CM Digambar Kamat.’’ Terming it a serious issue, Digambar Kamat said the BJP should stop resorting to such tactics to come to power.

DKS, trusted crisis manager

The Congress has deputed Karnataka unit chief DK Shivakumar to Goa for any crisis management, if required, after declaration of results. He has been tasked with keeping the flock together and taking quick decisions if there is a hung verdict. Shivakumar was sent to Rajasthan during the crisis following Sachin Pilot’s rebellion. He had also prevented poaching of Karnataka MLAs in 2018, forcing CM BS Yediyurappa to resign ahead of the floor test. All the Congress candidates will be staying in a resort in North Goa before they move to their counting stations.