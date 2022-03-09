Third tranche of 2000 MT wheat leaves India for Afghanistan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday sent 2,000 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat to Afghanistan, as a part of its humanitarian aid to the neighbouring country. India has committed to provide 50,000 MT of wheat, which will be distributed by the UN World Food Programme.

The first tranche of 2,500 MT was sent on February 22. Earlier this month, India dispatched the second shipment of 2,000 MT of wheat to Afghanistan.

Interestingly, a Taliban official had recently condemned Pakistan for providing low-quality wheat and complimented the wheat donated by India. A video had gone viral on Twitter and other social media platforms in which the official is heard slamming Pakistan for sending poor quality of wheat.

Another activist from Afghanistan shared similar thoughts on the quality of wheat that Pakistan had sent to Afghanistan.