TMC MLA Madan Mitra admitted to hospital for tumour surgery

By PTI

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra was admitted to state-run SSKM Hospital here on Tuesday evening for treatment of a tumour in his throat.

Mitra said that doctors told him that a tumour has been detected in his throat and it requires surgery.

"I could not get admitted to the hospital due to the municipal elections. So, after these are over, I decided to get admitted today," he told reporters.

Mitra said that he was suffering from acute pain in the throat and was also experiencing hoarseness in his voice.